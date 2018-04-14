Key works on major routes

A NUMBER of roads in the Hampshire area will be affected by roadworks taking place next week.

On the M27, old sections of the safety barrier and the bridge at junction 12, for Portsmouth, will be continuing. Drivers can expect to see narrower lanes and a 50mph speed limit through the area on both carriageways of the M27 and A27 between Farlington and Port Solent. This work will continue until May 21.

Also on the M27, resurfacing work is set to continue on the westbound carriageway between junction 5, for Eastleigh, and junction 3, for Southampton.

The westbound carriageway from junction 5 to junction 3 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday, April 20 – with a diversion via the A27.

On the M3, numerous works will be taking place, with new road markings between junctions 4a, for Farnborough, and junction 5, for Hook, closing the northbound exit slip roads overnight.

Resurfacing will be taking place southbound between junction 5 to junction 7, with additional resurfacing from junction 7, for Basingstoke until junction 9, for Winchester.

The A3 in Guildford will have traffic signals at the Dennis Interchange upgraded, as well as work to maintain the drainage system, until Friday, April 27.