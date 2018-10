Have your say

There are delays on the M27 this afternoon after a vehicle overturned on the motorway.

The eastbound route is blocked between junction 5 at Eastleigh and junction 7 at Hedge End.

The AA has said the first lane and the hard shoulder had both been closed following the incident.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has said drivers should expect delays of about 15 minutes.

There are also delays on the route for vehicles coming onto the M27 from the M3.