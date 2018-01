Have your say

WORK to install a footbridge near the A27 gets under way tonight.

Highways England said there will be lane closures in both directions between the Fishbourne roundabout and the Bognor roundabout, starting today between 8pm and 6am. The closures will be in place for five nights.

From 6am on Saturday there will be a 50mph speed restriction which will remain in place throughout the scheme.

Highways England said work was due to finish in mid-March.