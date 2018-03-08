LATEST: Three people taken to hospital after major crash on A27

Have your say

THREE people have been taken to hospital following a four-car pile-up on the A27.

The smash happened at 6.45am on the eastbound carriageway of the road, near the Fishbourne Road, in Chichester.

It was the third crash within a few hundred yards to have taken place this morning, with two others happening on the opposite side of the highway.

A spokesperson for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said: ‘Just before 7am we were called to a road traffic incident on the A27 near Emsworth.

‘We had three people injured in total and two of them had minor whiplash.

‘The third person was taken to hospital on a spinal board.

‘All three people were taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.’

SCAS sent three ambulances to the scene.

Commuters heading from Portsmouth to Chichester have faced lengthy delays, with bumper-to-bumper traffic and tailbacks of about five miles at one point.

Chris Owen, features editor at The News, was among those to pass the scene of the crash.

He said: ‘It was carnage. I have seen bad accidents on that stretch of road before but nothing like this.

‘I counted at least five ambulances, three fire engines and numerous police – too many to count.

‘The vehicles that I saw were wrecked.

‘The queue was stretching back to Bedhampton and according to the radio it was taking two hours to get through.’

Emergency services flooded the area, with a fire crew from Chichester joining four from across Hampshire.

A spokeswoman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 6.45am to a road traffic collision with people trapped on the A27 eastbound.

‘It involved four vehicles with three people trapped. The three people were extracted and taken to hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service.’

Firefighters left the scene at about 8.30am, the spokeswoman added.

There are still delays on the road although the congestion has eased substantially since earlier.