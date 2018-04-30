Latest weather forecast for Portsmouth as travel disruption is expected

A YELLOW weather warning remains in place for Hampshire today as the wintry conditions make a comeback - causing travel disruption.

The warning, in place for Portsmouth and surrounding areas, means the city is likely to be hit by heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office has put the warning in place for the whole of the day with a downpour of rain expected between 6am and 5pm.

Forecasters say winds could reach speeds of 23mph and temperatures are not expected to go above 5C.

A train heading from Westbury arriving into Portsmouth Harbour at 7.42am was cancelled this morning as a result of the bad weather.

Stagecoach South service 69 will be diverted from today for up to six weeks, due to the closure of Spring Lane. The service will divert along New Road in both directions.