LISTED: Roadworks on major roads this week

Here’s where there may be delays in the coming days on the roads.

M27 junction 11 Fareham: resurfacing

There is resurfacing work on the westbound carriageway near junction 11. The westbound carriageway from junction 11 to junction 9 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday and Tuesday. A diversion will be in place via the A27.

M27 junction 12 Portsmouth: bridge refurbishment and barrier replacement

Work continues to replace old sections of the safety barrier and refurbish the bridge at the junction 12 Paulsgrove Interchange. Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place on both carriageways of the M27 and A27 between Farlington and Port Solent until Monday, May 21.

M27 junctions 2 Ower to 3 Southampton: resurfacing

Resurfacing a section of the eastbound M27 near the River Test takes place this week. The eastbound carriageway will be closed from junction 2 to junction 3 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday. A diversion will be in place via the A36, A3090, Romsey, A27, A3057 and M271.

M3 junction 11 Winchester: safety barrier

Barrier repair work in the central reservation. There will be lane closures north and south overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Monday, May 21.

A27 Havant, Hampshire: bridge joints

Bridge joint replacement at the Langstone Interchange finishes this week. The A27 westbound carriageway will be closed between the slip roads only overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Monday. Traffic will be diverted down and across the junction.

A3 Guildford, Surrey: traffic signals

Traffic light work at the Dennis Interchange continues. The southbound entry slip road at the Dennis Interchange will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday, May 24. A diversion will be in place via Guildford.