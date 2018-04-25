Long delays on major road after two parked vehicles obstruct traffic

Have your say

MOTORISTS are facing long delays after two parked vehicles obstructed traffic on Hayling Island’s busiest road.

Police received a report of the incident, close to the Yew Tree Inn on the A2023, Havant Road, between 11am and midday but did not attend.

Live Google traffic information shows drivers have faced delays as a result of the parked vehicles – with northbound queues stretching from the pub, down past Havant Road’s junction with Church Road.

Among those affected are bus passengers travelling via Stagecoach.

The operator posted a message to Twitter stating its number 31 service – from Havant to Sandy Point, Hayling Island – was running nearly 20 minutes late.