MOTORISTS are facing lengthy delays on the M27 after a crash.

Drivers travelling westbound on the round are being held back by up to an hour after an accident between J7 at Hedge End and J5 at Eastleigh.

While the incident has now been cleared to the hard shoulder, long delays have built up from J9, affecting drivers near Fareham.

Queues have also built up on the A27, leading to delays of about 30 minutes.