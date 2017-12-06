Longer trains and extra seats for passengers next week

COMMUTERS using South Western Railway trains will see larger trains from next week.

As of Monday more than 100 additional carriages will be added to South Western Railway’s network of trains.

The company says that this addition is due to Network Rail’s extension to platforms at London Waterloo.

As part of the roll-out of new Class 707 trains, existing stock will be moved to elsewhere on the network to boost capacity, adding more than 5,000 additional seats for peak journeys.

The new Class 707 trains will be used on route to London Waterloo, as well as Windsor, Weybridge and Hounslow routes.

The company says a number of trains will be lengthened from eight to ten carriages, with others extended up to 12 carriages.

Evening peak time trains from Waterloo to Havant and Fratton will both be increased to 12 carriages for the journey.

Managing director for South Western Railway Andy Mellors said: ‘The introduction of new carriages is great news for passengers as they will unlock capacity across other parts of the network.

‘Introducing these trains means we can make use of existing stock in the best possible way and implement real improvements in time for the new timetable this December. Between now and early 2018, passengers will really notice the difference especially during peak hours.’

Becky Lumlock, route managing director for Network Rail, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see the benefits of our £800m upgrade at Waterloo and across the route reaching passengers.

‘This is just the start. By the end of next year we will have reopened the former Waterloo International Terminal for domestic use, increasing capacity at the station by 30 per cent at peak times.’