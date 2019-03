Have your say

THERE are currently long delays on the M27 due to a road traffic incident.

The incident occured on the M27 eastbound between Junction 11 for the A27 Wallington roundabout and junction 12, the M275 turnoff for Port Solent.

Traffic congestion on the M27 eastbound

Police have confirmed they were called to the scene at 7.39am.

A statement from the police said: ‘There were four vehicles involved in what looks like possibly two separate road traffic incidents. No injuries have been reported.’