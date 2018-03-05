M27 lane blocked because of a ‘bush’ in the road

Have your say

Hampshire’s motorway drivers have becomed used to having their journeys disrupted by accidents, the weather and roadworks.

But motorists this evening had a more unusual cause for delays after a bush was spotted on the carriageway.

The object has caused a lane to be partially blocked on the westbound route near junction 3 at Nursling.

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 partially BLOCKED between J3/#M271 #Nursling and J2/A36 #Ower due to a bush (yes, a bush) in the carriageway, no delays. @HighwaysSEAST’