THERE are queues of several miles on the M27 this morning after two lanes were closed.

Debris was on the road near Segensworth and so the motorway was reduced to one lane westbound.

This led to tailbacks that saw traffic queuing to get on to the westbound side at the Fareham and Gosport junction and traffic on the motorway at a snail’s pace all the way back to Portsmouth.

The debris has now been cleared and the lanes reopened but there are still delays of up to half an hour.