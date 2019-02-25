M27: Traffic comes to a halt as car and trailer jackknife on motorway

TWO lanes were blocked on the M27 after a car with a trailer jackknifed.

The trailer, which was transporting another car, has blocked lanes three and four of the M27 westbound between Junction Four for the M3 and Junction Three for the M271 – just before Rownhams Services.

Picture: @ROMANSE

Traffic was backing up past Junction Four, with delays of more than 15 minutes.

Traffic information service ROMANSE has said the vehicles have been cleared from the road, but delays are still expected while traffic returns to normal.