M3 crash causes motorway to be closed between Basingstoke and Winchester

Motorists are being warned that the M3 is shut between Basingstoke and Winchester following a crash this morning.

Highways England are warning that the motorway is currently closed westbound between Junction 8, for Basingstoke South, and Junction 9, for Winchester.

Hampshire Police are at the scene following the crash which happened this morning.

A diversion route is in place for motorists, if you follow the solid black triangle symbol from J8 with approaching traffic being diverted on to the A303 westbound to its junction with the A34, to then proceed south on the A34 where the road re-joins the M3 at J9.

Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and should allow extra time for their journeys.

Traffic England is warning that motorists should expect delays on the M3 until around noon today.