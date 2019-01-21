Have your say

An incident causing delays of almost an hour on the M3 this morning.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays of 50 minutes on the northbound carriageway of the motorway this morning.

The incident happened between Junction 6 for Basingstoke and Junction 5 for Hook and is causing disruption back to Junction 8 for Popham.

Two lanes are currently blocked on the M3 northbound this morning with delays of approximately 50 minutes being reported by ROMANSE.

