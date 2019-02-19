RESURFACING works will bring three weeks of closures and diversions to the main route on and off Hayling Island.

On Thursday, February 28 Hampshire County Council will take its multi-million-pound Operation Resilience investment scheme to Langstone Road.

The key route will undergo ‘essential improvements’ and will be fully closed for three nights – Monday, March 4, Tuesday, March 5 and Thursday, March 7.

A ‘short’ diversion route will be put in place during this time.

Hampshire Highways will carry out all work between 9pm and 6am and temporary traffic lights will be in place when Langstone Road is not closed, for the majority of the scheme.

Langstone Road is currently undergoing minor carriageway repair works, also between 9pm and 6am, but will remain open for then ext four nights as it is carried out.

Councillor Rob Humby, the council's executive member for environment and transport, said: ‘Looking after Hampshire’s extensive road network is one of our top priorities. Our planned maintenance programme, Operation Resilience, is a long-term strategy designed to ensure Hampshire’s road network is more resilient to the impact of heavy traffic and weather.

‘The programme sees an additional investment of £10m each year and our engineers will consider the most appropriate treatments to extend the life of road surfaces while at the same time getting the best value for money.

‘These essential works have been carefully planned, and I would like to reassure local residents that we will do all we can to minimise disturbance and disruption. Please bear with us while the resurfacing is carried out.’

Hampshire who spot potholes and road defects are advised to report them to the council, by visiting hants.gov.uk/transport/roadmaintenance/roadproblems