Maintenance work begins on major road

WORK will be taking place overnight this week to install power cables on a Fareham road.

For seven nights as of last night, excluding Saturday and Sunday, road works will be done to install power cables in Newgate Lane.

The work will be taking place from 8pm-5.30am – with temporary traffic signals being put in place to control traffic while work is ongoing.

Hampshire County Council says that most of the noisy work will be completed before 11pm each night, with temporary acoustic fencing being set up to help combat any excess noise.