Major city centre roads to undergo 20 weeks of roadworks from Monday

FIVE months of roadworks will begin at a major city centre junction next week.

The link between Anglesea Road and Park Road in Portsmouth will undergo improvements for pedestrians and road users from Monday, June 4.

The north crossing at Anglesea Road, Portsmouth, which will be removed during the works. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Set to take up to 20 weeks, the maintenance will see the removal of the narrow north crossing popularly used by students from the University of Portsmouth – which Portsmouth City Council has dubbed ‘no longer suitable for the high volume of pedestrians it serves’.

In place of this, Anglesea Road’s southern crossing – which is staggered – will be widened in a bid to make waiting and crossing safer.

The left-hand turn into Park Road will also be scrapped, with low-level signals for cyclists introduced for the first time.

The cues – used widely in London – will give cyclists a head-start over motorised vehicles.

Labelled in blue, the southbound diversion which will guide traffic into the city via Queen Street, with Anglesea Road and Park Road closed. Picture: Colas

Tristan Samuels, Portsmouth City Council’s director of regeneration, said. ‘This is one of the busiest junctions in the city with up to 1600 vehicles passing through at peak times. The old layout is no longer suitable.

‘By reducing waiting times and widening crossing points the crossing becomes safer for pedestrians, while removing the left turn provides two dedicated lanes out of the city and improves the flow of traffic.’

As previously reported in The News, the north crossing at Anglesea Road has been flagged as ‘dangerous’ by some students who use it.

The claims were also backed up by a petition to replace the pedestrian footbridge over the road, which was struck by a lorry in 2005.

After roadworks are completed, cyclists will be able to take a left-hand turn from Anglesea Road into Park Road via a new cycle path.

Where road closures are necessary, Portsmouth City Council has said signed diversions will be put in place – including a southbound route via Queen Street – but a temporary crossing will be available throughout.

Beginning on Monday evening, the roadworks will take place at night – between 8.30pm and 5.30am from Tuesdays to Fridays.

On Saturdays, works will be in place until 8am.