Major delays as lorry jack-knifes on A27

Have your say

A JACK-KNIFED lorry has blocked two lanes on the A27 causing major delays.

The incident, which has taken place by the Eastern Road slip, has blocked lanes one and two eastbound.

A lorry has jack-knifed on the A27 at Portsmouth.

Police and firefighters have attended and are clearing a large diesel spill.

Traffic is tailing back to Juntion 11 of the M27, with drivers told to expect considerable delays.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘It’s a report of a lorry jack-knifed on the A27, it’s by the Farlington turn off.

‘We got this at 11.54am.

A lorry has jack-knifed on the A27 eastbound. Picture: Highways England

‘The lorry is blocking lanes on and two but there’s a third lane there which traffic is getting through.

‘We are there with colleagues from fire.’

He confirmed there were no injuries reported.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the cause of the incident to get in touch by calling 101 referring to incident 319 of today’s date.