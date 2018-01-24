Major Hampshire road closed after collision

ONE of the county’s major roads has been closed after an accident.

The A34 has been closed northbound between the junctions for the A303 and the A343 after a traffic collision.

Police are on the scene and traffic is being diverted, while road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

From the junction with the A303, motorists should use the first exit and join the A303 westbound, continuing for approximately five miles towards Andover.

While at the Picket Twenty Interchange, it is recommended they join the A3093, continuing over two further roundabouts to the junction with the A343 interchange.