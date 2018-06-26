Major Hampshire road closed after two-lorry crash

MILK and a substance believed to be varnish have spilt out onto a main road in Hampshire after a crash between two lorries, which closed the highway.

The A34 southbound is currently closed between the A303 and A272 following a collision between two lorries at South Wonston, north of Winchester.

A quantity of milk and a substance believed to be varnish has spilled onto the carriageway as a result, but police have said there is no risk to the public’s health.

A full southbound closure will remain in place until further notice while emergency services arrange for recovery of the vehicles and ensure the road is cleaned and cleared.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘We understand this will cause traffic issues and apologise for the inconvenience, but would like to thank road users for their patience while we deal with the incident.

‘We advise avoiding this area until the incident is resolved, so please keep an eye on our social media channels for further updates.’