Man detained after Charing Cross bomb threat

A MAN has been detained after someone on the tracks at Charing Cross Station claimed they had a bomb.

British Transport Police (BTP) in London have detained a man after reports of an explosive device came from the station at about 7.30am.

The site was evacuated as a safety precaution – and services were told not to stop there – but it has now been fully reopened.

BTP said on Twitter: ‘[We] would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident.’

No one was injured.