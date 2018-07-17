Man dies after being hit by a train near Fareham

Have your say

BRITISH Transport Police has today confirmed a man died after he was hit by a train near Fareham last night.

The 27-year-old was struck by the train at 6.12pm, near Gudge Heath Lane bridge.

It sparked delays for commuters as emergency services workers attempted to help the injured male.

However, transport police have said the man – from Southampton – died at the scene.

A spokesman said: ‘Officers were called to the tracks near Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham, at 6.12pm yesterday (16/07) after a report of a person being struck by a train.

‘Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended, however, a 27-year-old man, from Southampton, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

‘His family have been informed and we continue to make enquiries as to how he came to be on the tracks’

South Coast Ambulance Service was also in attendance, with a spokesman saying: ‘We sent our hazardous area response team, an ambulance and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response car to Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham, shortly after 6.15pm.’