Man is hit by vehicle in Cosham

A MAN in his 60s has been involved in a collision at a roundabout in Cosham, emergency services have confirmed.

The crash has occurred in Northern Road, just north of the Portsbridge roundabout.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service says that a man, who is believed to be in his 60s, has received a ‘potentially serious’ injury to his leg and hip.

He said: ‘It’s an approximately 60-year-old male who has been in collision with a car at the junction of Northern Road/Portsmouth Road who has sustained a potentially serious leg and hip injury.

‘We currently have a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance crew and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance at the scene.

‘He’ll definitely be going to hospital but at the moment it’s not clear if he’s be taken to the major trauma centre at Southampton or to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed that the road will remain closed for some time.