Man rescued from crashed overturned lorry at Waterlooville housing development

A MAN has been rescued from an overturned lorry at a building site.

Crews from Waterlooville, Cosham and Havant were called to the housing development off Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, at 8.30am.

The man rescued from the lorry suffered minor injuries, police said.

Passerby Jeff Coates, 52, said he saw five trucks and two police cars heading on to the site.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.30am to a road traffic collision in Plant Farm Crescent, Waterlooville, to one lorry which is on its side.

‘One male was extricated by our crews and handed over to South Central Ambulance Service.’

Fire crews rescued a man from an overturned lorry at a housing development in Waterlooville on April 5. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Crews had finished by 9.13am.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘A lorry tipped over on Thursday, April 5 at 8.30am on a new build housing estate on Hambledon Road in Waterlooville. The driver suffered minor injuries.

‘As the incident did not take place on a public road it will therefore be dealt with by the Health and Safety Executive.’

