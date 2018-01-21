Man suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after car crash

Have your say

AN ELDERLY pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision in Southsea, say police.

The incident happened at around 11am on Friday, January 19 outside the Salisbury Road Surgery in Salisbury Road.

The victim, a 95-year-old man from Southsea, was walking along the pavement pushing a walking frame, when he was in collision with a Volkswagen Passatt.

He suffered life threatening injuries and is currently at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Sergeant Mark Furse said: ‘I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to us. If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 44180024771.’

A 33-year-old man from Cleveland has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, attempting to pervert the course of justice, failing to provide a specimen, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.