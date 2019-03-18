Massive emergency response after windsurfers crash in the sea near Hayling Island 

TWO windsurfers had to be taken to hospital after crashing into each other while out on the sea.

One of the surfers was initially knocked out by the impact, which took place in the sea near Hayling Island's Inn on the Beach, in Sea Front, yesterday at about 1.32pm..

Coastguard teams pictured at the Hayling Golf Club during the rescue of the two windsurfers. Photo: Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team

Rescue services, including Portsmouth RNLI and the coastguard helicopter and ground teams, were scrambled to the area.

Lifeboat crews were among the first ton the scene and provided first aid to both riders – who were conscious when they arrived – while being supported by a passing nurse.

The coastguard helicopter landed at the Hayling Golf Course site, with trained medics on board helping to treat the two casualties, supported by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance’s rapid response vehicles.

A spokesman for the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team said: ‘Both casualties were subsequently taken to hospital by road for further treatment.

‘Thanks to staff at Hayling Golf Course for assisting with access to and from the site as we moved equipment and personnel.’