Meet your local rescue heroes at a free open day

A VITAL emergency rescue service is set to throw open its doors for an open day – and it will even stage a high-octane live exercise.

The public is invited to meet the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) for their event at 11am on July 15.

Revellers will get the chance to say hello to Gafirs’ frontline lifeboat crew – along with representatives from the police, fire, coastguard, ambulance and bomb disposal services and figures from blood runners, Serv, subject to operational requirements.

There will be cake at the event, for which Gafirs is looking for raffle prizes.

Email fundraising@gafirs.org.uk to help.