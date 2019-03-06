FRUSTRATED drivers say the journey from their island homes to the next town has become ‘chaos’ because of roadworks.

Hayling Island residents have branded resurfacing works on Langstone Road ‘badly thought out’ and say the Havant area has been ‘gridlocked’ since they began last Thursday.

Despite Hampshire County Council carrying out the work between 9pm and 6am, drivers say temporary traffic lights and raised iron works are causing major delays.

Karen Griffiths, a Highbury College lecturer who lives near Southwood Road on Hayling Island, said her journey to and from work has been taking ‘three times longer than normal’.

‘Rush hour is now starting earlier and despite leaving my house at 7.15am I’m still getting to work late,’ she said. ‘To add to that any time after 4pm is chaos.

‘The whole thing is really badly thought out and we can’t do two-and-a-half weeks of this.’

As she navigated traffic when the roadworks came into force on February 28, stay-at-home mum Lynn Tolmon was delayed so long she thought there had been an accident.

‘What should have been a 25-minute journey to Waterlooville ended up taking two hours,’ said the 40-year-old from Sandy Point.

‘The whole of Havant was totally gridlocked – all for the sake of the only road on to Hayling Island.

‘I don’t have a job to go to but I know lots of people are having awful problems getting to and from work and I think it will affect businesses too.’

Langstone Road will close overnight on Thursday and Friday while the works continue.

The diversion set to be put in place will take drivers a mile-and-a-half out of their way, around Langstone Technology Park.

Rob Humby, the county council’s executive member for environment and transport, said highways teams had ‘worked hard' to plan the works to keep disruption to a minimum.

‘Throughout the remaining duration of the scheme, the traffic signals team will be monitoring how the traffic lights are operating and they will consider any necessary interventions to help alleviate the possibility of further delays,’ he said.

‘All the raised ironwork on site is ramped-off and appropriate signage is in place to warn drivers that extra care is required while travelling through the works area.

‘People are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. The works are expected to be completed by 22 March 2019.’