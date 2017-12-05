Morning weather and travel: cloudy with delays on the M27

FORECASTERS are predicted a mild day today with a gentle breeze and cloudy weather.
Temperatures across the Portsmouth area are expected to reach a high of 10 degrees in the afternoon.
It will remain, with clouds due to linger throughout the day and night.
In travel news, a major incident is affecting the eastbound carriage way of the M27 by junction 8 near Southampton.
Travel
M27 – All lanes eastbound by junction 8 near Southampton have been closed
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Usual traffic building up
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays