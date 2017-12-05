Morning weather and travel: cloudy with delays on the M27

Have your say

FORECASTERS are predicted a mild day today with a gentle breeze and cloudy weather.

Temperatures across the Portsmouth area are expected to reach a high of 10 degrees in the afternoon.

It will remain, with clouds due to linger throughout the day and night.

In travel news, a major incident is affecting the eastbound carriage way of the M27 by junction 8 near Southampton.

Travel

M27 – All lanes eastbound by junction 8 near Southampton have been closed

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Usual traffic building up

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays