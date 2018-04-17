Motorcyclist injured after colliding with car in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MOTORCYCLIST is being treated by paramedics after a collision in Portsmouth earlier this morning.

A crash between a motorbike and a car took place between Havant Road and Carmarthen Avenue in Drayton shortly before 11am.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 10.52am to Carmarthen Avenue and Havant Road to a collision involving a motorbike and a Vauxhall.

‘The motorcyclist is conscious and breathing, being treated by paramedics. Recovery is being arranged.’