Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision with car on A27

A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital after a collision with a car on the A27.

Police confirmed the rider was hospitalised with ‘non-life-threatening injuries’ after the collision on the Chichester bypass.

A police spokesman added: ‘Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a car on the Portfield roundabout on the Chichester bypass at 2.43pm on Wednesday (June 27).

‘The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The car driver was uninjured.’