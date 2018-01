Have your say

A MAN has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident on the motorway.

The motorist, believed to be in his 20s, had to be cut free from his vehicle by firefighters from Cosham fire station following the crash at around midnight.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The incident took place on the southbound A3(M) between junctions two and three, near to Waterlooville.

The road was reopened at about 5.30am this morning.