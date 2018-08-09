Motorists facing hour-long delays between A34 and M3 due to Boomtown Fair traffic

Have your say

Drivers are warned they face hour-long delays on the A34 near Winchester due to congestion from festival-goers arriving at Boomtown Fair.

There are currently delays of an hour southbound on the road between Sutton Scotney and M3 junction 9.

Motorists have also been warned that there are 25 minute delays between between A272/Three Maids Hill, Worthy Down and M3 J9, this morning.

There are also lane closures in place on the A31 and A272 Petersfield Road due to Boomtown Fair festival today, with heavy delays expected around the area.

The festival runs from today (August 9) until Sunday (August 12) near Winchester.

Google Traffic map shows heavy congestion around Winchester due to Boomtown Festival. Picture: Google

