NATS team up with trust to inspire young people

A CHARITY set up in the memory of a Red Arrows pilot is working to support children in Hampshire with help from an air traffic control provider.

The Jon Egging Trust (JET), set up after Jon died while performing at the Bournemouth Air Festival in 2011, is working in partnership with NATS based in Whiteley to help young people overcome adversity and work towards their ambitions.

Twelve children from Brune Park School in Gosport were invited to be a part of JET’s ‘Inspirational Outreach’ programme.

NATS’ Safety Specialist Martin Smith said: ‘Our involvement will include offering mentoring and an insight into the world of Air Traffic Control, looking at communication skills, teamwork and leadership.’

As from September 2018, JET’s new Hampshire co-ordinator, which NATS has helped fund, will look after all of the schools and programmes in the trust’s newest region.

Allie Hack, JET’s Area Director South, said: ‘JET is extremely proud of our new partnership with NATS. The complex dynamic of their work and enthusiasm of the staff will enable us to provide inspirational learning experiences for students.