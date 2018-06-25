News paperboy left screaming in the road after van hit-and-run during his round in Havant

A SCHOOLBOY is living in fear of riding his bicycle again after he was left floored and bloodied in a hit-and-run.

Paperboy Samuel Heslop, 13, was out delivering The News when his right handlebar was clipped by a van, causing him to lose balance and crash to the ground.

The Havant youngster – a pupil at Warblington School – was carrying out his daily, after-school round when the ordeal struck at Stone Square, off Bedhampton Way on Friday, June 15.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, leaving the teen on the road – where a resident rushed out, took him in to clean up his cuts and returned him home to his parents.

Reflecting on the incident, Samuel said: ‘This van came speeding down the road, hit the side of my leg and my handlebar and I fell.

‘The driver knew he hit me because he sped off and beeped his horn.

‘I screamed, and that’s when the person whose house it happened outside helped me and took me home.

‘The fall was quite a shock and I have to admit I was frightened.’

Before returning home, Samuel called his dad, Ian, to tell him what had happened – and before thinking of himself – asked him if he could help finish his round so not to leave the job half-done.

Mr Heslop, 49, said: ‘Initially I was very worried when I received the call, like any parent would be.

‘But it became clear Sam was okay and that was the most important thing.’

Despite now being on the mend, Samuel said the collision has left him ‘frightened’ to get on his bike again and completes his round on-foot – which takes half-an-hour longer.

He said: ‘I know this shouldn’t stop me from riding my bike, but at the same time I’m nervous it will happen again and it could be even worse.’

With the incident reported to police, Samuel and his parents are now determined to track the driver down and inform him of the gravity of his actions.

The teen said: ‘I want to see them in trouble.

‘It’s bad enough they hit someone and did not stop, but doing it to a child is even worse.’

His mother Kelly, 39, added: ‘I want this person to come forward and apologise.’

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed it received a report of the incident, at 5.40pm on June 15, and the white van failed stop.

Any witnesses should call officers on 101, quoting the crime reference 44180223791.