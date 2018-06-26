‘Partially detached’ building site lift closes Portsmouth road

Have your say

A CITY centre road has been closed off after a building site lifting platform became ‘partially detached’.

Station Street in Portsmouth has been shut off as a ‘precautionary measure’ following the incident at the 23-storey Crown Place student accommodation tower, which is currently under construction.

The usually bustling street has been closed at its junction with transport and shopping hub Commercial Road, and is expected to be shut for ‘several hours’.

In a series of tweets made by Portsmouth Roads, a council spokesperson said: ‘Station Street CLOSED at junction with Commercial Road. Vehicles diverting via Isambard Brunel Road.

‘A lifting platform attached to the side of new tower currently under construction has become partially detached. Road has been closed as a precautionary measure, expected to be closed for several hours. Avoid area if possible.’

The transport authority has also shared a picture of the detached lifting platform, above.

The News has contacted Osborne – the construction firm responsible for the site – and is awaiting a response.