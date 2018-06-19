Pedestrian killed in car crash on the A27

Have your say

A PEDESTRIAN has been killed in a car crash on the A27.

A man died after he was hit by a Kia travelling west near the Tangmere roundabout, close to Chichester, at about 8pm yesterday.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, was treated for minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police have said the man who died was ‘local’, but have not disclosed his age.

Officers from Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses as they carry out their investigations into the collision.

Sergeant Neil Cox said: ‘If anyone saw the collision or has any information please contact us.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting Operation Tatton.