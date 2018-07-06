Person dies after being hit by a train

RAIL services into Portsmouth have been delayed after a person was killed after being hit by a train.

British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed the death after emergency services were called to an incident at a level crossing in Whyke Road, Chichester, at about 5.30am this morning.

A BTP spokesperson said: ‘Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended, however, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Officers are working to identify the person, and inform their family, while making into enquiries into how this person came to be on the tracks.’

The death has led to a disturbance on the Southern Railway network, causing cancellations or delays between Portsmouth, Chichester and Brighton since the early hours.

The 11.37am service from Chichester to Portsmouth and Southsea is cancelled, and the 10.57am from Portsmouth and Southsea is delayed until further notice.

All lines through Chichester have now reopened, but delays to services are expected until 5pm.