Person hit by train on railway line between Havant and Haslemere 

A person has been struck by a train on the Havant to London railway line.

Rail commuters are facing delays and replacement services until the early afternoon today, following the incident between Havant and Haslemere.

A spokesman for South Western Railway said its response teams are working with emergency services to help, and that all power to the track has had to be switched off in the affected area.

According to National Rail, disruption is expected until 2pm.

Trains to and from Portsmouth are being diverted via Eastleigh, with replacement buses in operation from Havant to Guildford.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident.