Police ‘in pursuit’ of trespasser on railway line

A TRESPASSER on a railway line is causing delays of up to half an hour for train commuters this morning.

The person on the line at Brighton has created train delays of up to 45 minutes – causing problems for commuters in Emsworth and Havant.

In a statement online, Southern said: ‘The British Transport police are currently in pursuit of the individual so that the railway line can be safely cleared and reopened.’

Disruption is expected to continue until 9am, with passengers told to allow extra time for their journey and to consider alternative routes.