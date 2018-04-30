Politicians ‘pleased’ with impact of Newgate Lane East

Have your say

TOP politicians in Fareham and Gosport believe that the opening of Newgate Lane East has been a success – and that it is a positive step towards tackling congestion.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward, says that the road has made for a ‘much better’ journey between Fareham and Gosport.

He said: ‘There have been people telling me that the road is brilliant, and that there are fewer delays.

‘I have driven down there many times and find that it is generally a more pleasant journey.

‘This is another step towards improving access to Fareham and Gosport – with the next step being the Stubbington bypass.’

Cllr Woodward has also fought back against claims that the road is making way for new housing in the area.

He said: ‘This road is nothing to do with housing.

‘When I put this forward there were no houses planned.

‘This whole scheme is a package that should be judged once it is all completed.’

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage also believes that Newgate Lane East is a success.

She said: ‘I use the road every day and I think it has made a huge difference.

‘It is just another part of the multi-million pound investment – and the Stubbington bypass hasn’t even been built yet.

‘Anyone who uses the road on a regular basis will notice the difference.

‘The only time there is a heavy build-up of traffic is when you get a bus or an emergency vehicle coming down the road.

‘There is no silver bullet to solve the traffic issues coming off the peninsula, but every single bit of investment helps, and I am glad that this investment is being put into Gosport.’

