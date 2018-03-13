POLL: Should Stagecoach ban YouTube and Spotify on its buses?

A BUS firm has brought in restrictions over which services people can access while using the on-board wifi.

Stagecoach South has prohibited the use of streaming sites such as YouTube and Spotify, in a bid to clamp down on the amount of bandwidth certain passengers are accessing.

The company says this will allow all passengers to use the internet.

In a tweet, Stagecoach South said: ‘We introduced limits to wifi restricting streaming sites, such as Youtube and Spotify. This is to stop people using a large amount of bandwidth so some customers couldn’t use our wifi.

‘As this is a recent change, we are monitoring it closely & will take your feedback on board.’

A spokeswoman from Stagecoach South said: ‘We have introduced a fair use policy limiting passengers to 100mb per day – which puts a cap on video and music streaming.

‘It gives an overall bad experience for passengers who get on the bus later than others.’