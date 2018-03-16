Portsmouth city centre road re-opened after gas leak

Have your say

BUS services have returned to normal after a main city centre road was re-opened following an underground gas leak.

Diversions have been removed from Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, after a gas pipe ruptured on Monday, sparking emergency repairs.

The incident saw the stretch of Cambridge Road northbound, from the Museum Road roundabout to the junction of St Michael’s Road, being shut as engineers from Southern Gas Network fixed the damaged pipe.

The repairs have since been completed, with bus operator Stagecoach today tweeting city services were returning to normal.

In its tweet, Stagecoach said: ‘#700 Services #Portsmouth will now be returning to normal route #Winston Churchill ave is now open. Sorry for the previous inconvenience caused.’