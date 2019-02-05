Portsmouth council officers to review speed of Gladys Avenue after crash leaves Mercedes on its side

COUNCIL officers are set to carry out a traffic review of a Portsmouth road after a Mercedes crashed into parked cars and got stuck on its side.

The accident shocked residents in Gladys Avenue, North End on January 27 when the car’s driver had to be freed by emergency services and taken to hospital just before 11pm.

A passenger in the Mercedes is believed to have fled the scene and the driver of a red Vaxhaull Astra was unhurt, having collided with the Mercedes before it rolled.

Now answering a plea from residents, the council has confirmed it will assess activity on Gladys Avenue to determine if safety measures are needed to prevent further crashes.

Pam Turton, assistant director for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Portsmouth City Council work closely with the police to share information regarding accidents on the road network.

‘Council officers will carry out a review of the speed and incidents along Gladys Avenue to determine whether there is need for traffic calming features or a behavioural change campaign in this area.’

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said they see ‘near misses and accidents' in Gladys Avenue every month – albeit rarely as dramatic as the crash on January 27.

They hope measures to slow drivers down on the road will result in fewer accidents.

Hampshire Constabulary, who were called to Gladys Avenue on the night alongside firefighters and South Central Ambulance Service, today confirmed no arrests have been made after the crash.