Portsmouth motorcyclist killed in Hampshire crash is named

A MOTORCYCLIST who was killed in a crash has been named by police.
Officers confirmed Jonathan Perry, of Methuen Road, in Eastney, died after a crash in Upham on Monday evening.
The 54-year-old was riding a blue Suzuki motorcyle and was involved in a crash with a black Honda Civic on Belmore Lane.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.05pm, where Mr Perry was pronounced dead.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180198361.