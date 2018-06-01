Portsmouth motorcyclist killed in Hampshire crash is named

Mr Perry, from Southsea, was pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene of the crash
A MOTORCYCLIST who was killed in a crash has been named by police.

Officers confirmed Jonathan Perry, of Methuen Road, in Eastney, died after a crash in Upham on Monday evening.

The 54-year-old was riding a blue Suzuki motorcyle and was involved in a crash with a black Honda Civic on Belmore Lane.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.05pm, where Mr Perry was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary confirmed investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180198361.