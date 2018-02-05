Portsmouth rated third-most popular half-term seaside destination

PORTSMOUTH has been named among the nation’s top coastal destinations to visit this half term.

Figures from the National Express revealed the city to be the third-most popular seaside spot to travel to by coach between Monday, February 12 and Friday, February 16.

It was topped only by Bournemouth and Plymouth as the firm weighed up its most-booked destinations throughout next week.

National Express also found while hundreds are set to visit the Portsmouth, many residents will journey elsewhere – with Southampton, Ringwood and Salisbury topping the list of outbound destinations.

Managing director of National Express Coach, Chris Hardy, said: ‘With half term just around the corner people are getting their travel sorted now and it’s no surprise to see Portsmouth is one of the most popular destinations to travel to.’

The figures showed bookings for National Express’ UK-wide coach network had gone up by nearly 10 per cent on last year, with 700,000 passengers set to board its services during the holidays.