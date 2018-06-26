Portsmouth’s Station Street closed after tower block lifting platform detaches

Have your say

A CITY centre road has been closed off after a building site lifting platform became ‘partially detached’.

Station Street in Portsmouth was shut off as a ‘precautionary measure’ yesterday evening, following the incident at the 23-storey Crown Place student accommodation tower, which is currently under construction.

On Twitter yesterday Portsmouth Roads said the street, near Commerical Road, is expected to remain shut for ‘several hours’ but has now confirmed the road will remain shut this morning.

Vehicles are being diverted via Isambard Brunel Road.

The News has contacted Osborne – the construction firm responsible for the site – and is awaiting a response.