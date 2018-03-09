‘Pothole busters’ deployed to fix ‘severe’ cold snap county road damage

TRANSPORT bosses have warned it could take 12 months to repair the county’s roads after they were damaged by last week’s cold snap.

Hampshire County Council (HCC) announced it has deployed extra so-called ‘pothole busters’ to tackle imperfections – citing a ‘massive’ authority funding challenge to get roads back to their previous condition.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for the environment and transport at HCC, said: ‘The damage inflicted by snow and ice countywide on Hampshire’s road is severe.

‘With a multimillion-pound repair bill on our hands, we’ve mobilised extra pothole busters to go out immediately to make interim repairs and, with our budgets already under pressure,have had to re-programme planned maintenance work.

‘Unless we receive significant extra national funding, it is likely to take around 12 months to get the road network back to the state it was in before winter.’