DISRUPTION is expected for the rest of the day after an incident at Haslemere Station.

Trains between Guildford and Havant may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or diverted via Eastleigh.

Emergency services have attended the incident but details are currently unconfirmed.

The line has been reopened, but Southern Rail and Stagecoach buses will be continuing to accept railway tickets.